Suspect identified in connection with Hampton man’s shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has identified the suspect in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Albert E. Simpson Street that left one man injured in late July.

As a result of the shooting, 33-year-old Jimmy Antwan Anthony, Sr. has warrants for one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Anthony currently has a previous active warrant related to a felony probation violation involving the illegal sale of narcotics.

Police responded to a call in reference to a shooting on July 28 at 2:20 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 60-year-old Hampton man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was inside a home when he got into a verbal argument with the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and shot the victim before running away from the area.

Anyone who knows of Anthony’s whereabouts or has information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted here and here.

