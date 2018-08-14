Suffolk Police apprehend juvenile for attempted carjacking

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police investigated an attempted carjacking that occurred on August 11 at approximately 6:23 p.m. at the Raceway in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 77-year-old male, was putting gas in his car when he was assaulted by two individuals who attempted to steal his car.

The victim was able to resist the offender’s attempt to take his vehicle. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Petitions are currently on file along with a detention order against one involved 14-year-old male, of Suffolk, for charges including Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking, Carjacking, and Grand Theft Auto for a non-related incident.

The suspect’s name will not be released due to his age.