Sentara Norfolk General ranked as top 50 U.S. hospital by recent report

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH) made a recent 2018 list by U.S. News & World Report.

SNGH ranked 32 overall in the report and earned also additional Top 50 national rankings from U.S. News & World Report in categories for Diabetes & Endocrinology (in conjunction with EVMS), Nephrology and for its Cardiology and Heart program, which was ranked nationally for the 18th consecutive year.

“Patients from across the United States, as well as foreign countries, routinely travel to Sentara Heart Hospital for treatment each year,” says Mary Blunt, Interim President of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. “We understand health issues can become a burden for families and loved ones. Sentara

strives to meet everyone’s needs, and to be nationally recognized for the quality of care we provide is a true honor.”

Sentara also snagged five of the top ten spots that ranked the best hospitals in Hampton Roads.

SNGH ranked first in the region followed by Sentara Princess Anne Hospital second, Sentara Leigh Hospital third, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center fourth and Sentara CarePlex Hospital sixth.

“Sentara has one of the most experienced kidney transplant centers in Virginia,” says Paul Chidester, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. “Our program’s success is a partnership between Sentara Healthcare and many highly skilled physicians. We are proud of the quality care this collaboration brings to patients.”

Sentara Norfolk General also ranked as the third best hospital in Virginia, according to the report.