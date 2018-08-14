Redskins Training Camp – Day 20

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s closing time at camp.

Tuesday, the Redskins conclude training camp 2018 with their final practice at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. For the third consecutive day, the ‘Skins will share a workout with the New York Jets.

Following Sunday’s skirmishes, the two teams executed a clean, two hour workout Monday without major incident.

“I don’t think [fights] happen all the time, I just think they get blown up when they do happen so it seems like they happen all the time,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday in his first comments since the camp kerfuffle. “Just have happened to us the last couple of times unfortunately and you know that’s on me. You know, I gotta do a better job of making them understand the importance of practice and getting work done and not fighting. One guy gets in a fight, we just gotta do a good job of letting the referees handle it, let the coaches handle it and everybody else stay back. If that happens in a game, there’s multiple ejections and penalties that will cost our football team and that’s the most important thing we gotta make sure we get across. Today is a new day, we intend on getting a lot of good work done.”

Following Tuesday’s 9:45 a.m. workout, the teams will use Wednesday as a travel day before facing-off Thursday at FedEx Field in a preseason game.

