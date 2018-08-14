Redskins release offseason signing Orlando Scandrick

RICHMOND, Va. – The Orlando Scandrick experiment in burgundy & gold was short-lived.

After signing a two-year deal with the Redskins in March, the team released him on the final day of training camp, Jay Gruden confirmed to the media Tuesday morning.

“Originally when we signed Orlando, we had just lost Kendall [Fuller]. We drafted Stroman, obviously we got Adonis, and the emergence of Danny Johnson,” were factors Gruden says led to the team parting ways with Scandrick.

“We wanted to get these guys reps at nickel, and Dunbar at corner and move on, to give Orlando ample time to get on another team before the season started.”

Scandrick, a Boise State product, spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.