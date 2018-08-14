Police: Former Suffolk volunteer fire chief charged, arrested for embezzling department funds

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 40-year-old Suffolk man who was reportedly the Chief of the now-defunct Holland Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested on multiple embezzlement charges.

According to Suffolk Police, Charles Paul Riehle was arrested on July 9 on seven counts of embezzlement over $200 after they received a complaint regarding the misuse of funds by the department he ran.

Riehle’s next court date will be in Suffolk Circuit Court on August 16.

Police and city officials were not able to provide further information at this time.

