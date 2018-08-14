Northampton Co. man arrested in connection with counterfeit money scheme

NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. – A Pendleton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a counterfeit money scheme.

On July 31, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office served 34-year-old Antuan Robinson of Pendleton, North Carolina, with outstanding warrants for possession of counterfeit instrument and obtaining property.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were the result of an investigation that began on July 10, when a victim reported being scammed with counterfeit money.

Robinson received a $4,500 secured bond. He is expected to be in court on August 16.

