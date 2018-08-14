Newport News man accused of assaulting woman, locking her in store bathroom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were dispatched to the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to an assault on August 11 around 4 p.m.

When officers got there they made contact with the victim, a 26-year-old woman who told police that she had been assaulted.

The victim said a man who frequents the store asked her to open a restroom.

When the door was opened, the man, identified as 43-year-old Jorge Torres, pushed her inside and wouldn’t let her leave, police said.

The victim was eventually able to exit the restroom.

Torres was arrested and charged with Abduction and Assault.