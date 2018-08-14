New VBCPS mobile app keeps families in the know

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Beginning this week, families and staff members can access all they need to know about Virginia Beach City Public Schools right from the palm of their hands.

A new, free mobile app is designed to keep the community informed and families up-to-date with their child’s school accounts and activities. That can be anything from school lunch menus to after school sports schedules.

Users can also customize their app by selecting specific school notifications or only receiving updates during the academic year.

The app didn’t come without the safety of students, staff and the community in mind. The Report It function allows users to provide anonymous tips, which will be sent directly to the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

According to the school district, these tips can be on any potential issue for the division, from building maintenance needs to reporting social media threats against a school.

To download the app, search “VBSchools” in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.