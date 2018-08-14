McDonald’s to invest $163 million in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it will be investing $163 million in Virginia throughout the rest of 2018 and in 2019.
The money will go toward the construction and modernization of 250 McDonald’s restaurants in the Commonwealth, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant, according to officials.
Officials also say the money allocated to Virginia is part of $6 billion total being invested at McDonald’s and franchisees to modernize company restaurants across the U.S. by 2020
Below are some of the transformations that will be seen:
- Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs
- Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.
- Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made
- Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive through
- New designated parking spots for curbside pickup through mobile order and pay
- Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases