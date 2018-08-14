Last call for SkyStar rides before wheel leaves Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Last call for rides!

After a successful summer, the SkyStar Ferris wheel’s last day of operation at Norfolk’s Waterside District will be Sunday, August 19.

The ride opened to the public in May.

The 137-foot observation wheel features 36 climate-controlled, private gondolas that lift passengers 12 stories above the Elizabeth River for a breathtaking view of Downtown Norfolk and the surrounding area.

SkyStar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $13.64 (plus tax) for adults and $10.91 (plus tax) for children ages 3-11. Children age 2 and under ride free. Riders ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult when riding.

Military, senior and student tickets are $12.27 (plus tax) with a valid ID. Tickets must be purchased on-site for these discounts.

Click here to purchase tickets online.