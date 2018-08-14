Inaugural Governor’s Race and First Lady’s Kids Run scheduled for September 23

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Northam announced registration is open for the inaugural “The Governor’s Race” 5K and “First Lady’s Kids Run” taking place in Richmond on Sunday, September 23.

Runners will begin at the Virginia Capitol Visitor’s Entrance on Bank Street at 8 a.m. for the 5K.

The kids run will follow at 8:45 a.m. for children between the ages of 3 and 10.

Both events are open to runners and walkers.

Registration for the 5K is limited to 500 participants. To register, click here.

The entry fee is $25 until August 31, with the price increasing to $30 after that.

According to a press release, all proceeds after expenses will be donated to FeedMore’s food bank and backpack program, Friends of James River Park, and Keep Virginia Beautiful.