Family says father killed in triple shooting was protecting his kids

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two children injured, including a 4-year-old, according to WITI.

According to police, officers responded to the area just before 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said an ongoing dispute led to the shooting. The suspect fired multiple gunshots at a group of people that included children. A 4-year-old and a 14-year-old were struck. The 4-year-old was seriously hurt, and sadly, the child's father, 28, identified by loved ones as Eric Williams, didn't make it, despite efforts to save his life at the chaotic scene.

Andre Lee Ellis said Williams was shot while trying to protect his kids, including an infant who was in his arms.

"For a father that would hover over his own baby -- take six shots in the back to make sure his baby lived even if he didn't. Doobie is in intensive care. He was shot four times -- twice in the chest and once in each hand and he is on a breathing tube," said Ellis of the 4-year-old victim.

Jesse Jefferson, the victims' cousin, said Monday he's having a hard time coping with this loss.

"I wouldn't wish this on nobody. Just missing him right now -- heart kind of heavy," said Jefferson.

He said he's hurt and angered that children were caught in the crossfire.

"Stuff gotta stop man. Hopefully everybody say prayers for our family," said Jefferson.

Police said the 14-year-old boy suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

After 12 homicides in 12 days, Ellis and others are begging for change.

"It's about families. It's about the help that is needed to stop all this senseless killing," said Ellis.

Police are looking for the suspect or suspect(s) involved.

FOX6 News spoke with a man who rushed to help those wounded moments after this happened.

"I heard about nine shots. I turned and looked at 10th and Burleigh and noticed a man and a little boy laying on the ground, so I went to them. The older man was lying face down on the ground. The little boy, he was up, with multiple shots. His eyes were rolling to the back of his head, so I started talking to him to try to keep him with us. Then I looked to the right and noticed the police officer coming down the street -- so I ran and I flagged him down to come to where we was at. So he came over there, and he was trying to talk to them too -- telling us to keep talking to them, and then all the other officers came and that's when we had to get back. It was hard because I have a little 7-year-old son and wouldn't even want to imagine..." said Ashley Higgins Jr.