Colonial Williamsburg to offer history experience to home-schoolers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg is offering Fall Homeschool Days to home-schoolers and their families from Sept. 8-23 through special deals on admission and interactive program experiences designed to make history come alive.

Single-day and multiday admission tickets granting access to Historic Area exhibition buildings, gardens, trades and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg are available during the offer, with an advance reservation that includes a savings of up to more than 75 percent off retail.

The hands-on experiences will allow home-schoolers to create their own Colonial Williamsburg itineraries, which can include on-site dining, 18th century-style tavern meals, evening entertainment and lodging, according to officials. Homeschool Days pass holders also qualify for special rates at the Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel & Suites.

Colonial Williamsburg says that the Fall Homeschool Days also allow home-schoolers the chance to explore S.T.E.M. through historic trades, live the life of a militia soldier, learn manners and dancing from Martha Washington, witness the birth of American Independence at the fifth Virginia Convention, discover Colonial Williamsburg’s rare breeds programs, retrace Thomas Jefferson’s footsteps, publish your own story with Clementina Rind and play colonial games.

To learn more about tickets and discounts for home schooling families, click here.