Clerk injured after armed robbery at Greensville Co. motel

GREENSVILLE CO., Va. – A clerk was injured after an armed robbery at the American Inn Motel on 1200 Moore’s Ferry Road in Skippers, Virginia, early Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 12:31 a.m. The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office was advised that three suspects approached the front door of the motel; one of the suspects shot the glass out of the front door and entered the lobby. This suspect was wearing a white mask, a black hoodie with a dark grey short sleeve shirt over the hoodie, black pants with a white stripe down both sides and dark shoes.

After entering the motel, the first suspect went to the cash drawer and took money from the drawer. This suspect then went into the back office where the clerk was located and asked the clerk for more money. When the clerk told the suspect there was no more money, the suspect shot the clerk.

Deputies say the second suspect was wearing a mask, a dark coat with a hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes. This suspect entered the lobby with the first suspect.

The third suspect was said to have been dressed in dark clothing and remained at the door as a lookout.

The clerk was flown to MCV Hospital in Richmond. The clerk’s conditions are said to be stable.

Anyone who has information about this armed robbery is asked to contact Detective Roderick Person or Sheriff Tim Jarratt at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200 or call the Emporia/Greensville Crime Line at (434) 634-0100.

