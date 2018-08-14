Celebrate College Night at Topgolf every Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There may be no better way to spend a Wednesday evening than at one of Virginia Beach’s most unique attractions.

And now, Topgolf is offering even more incentive for young people to come out to the driving range.

Every Wednesday is now known as College Night at Topgolf.

From 8-11 p.m., students aged 18 and above with a current student ID can enjoy the special offerings.

A $15 cover charge gets students unlimited game play, $2 off all appetizers, shareables and flatbreads and space reserved just for College Night.