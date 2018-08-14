Allstate & American Red Cross offer free disaster preparedness kits in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk residents can pick up free disaster preparedness kits from now until Friday, August 17, courtesy of Allstate and the American Red Cross.

The 44 Allstate agency owners throughout Virginia are encouraging community members to stop by their offices and pick up an Allstate Foundation starter disaster preparedness kit while supplies last.

Each kit includes a first aid kit, emergency blanket, flashlight and other essential supplies.

85 percent of Americans are unprepared when disasters like hurricanes or snowstorms strike, research shows.