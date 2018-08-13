Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association finishes third at National Lifeguard Championships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The LA County Surf Life Saving Association won the coveted Howard Lee Trophy at the 2018 USLA National Championships, but the hometown favorites had a strong showing as well.

The Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association took third place overall in the competition, finishing just behind both LA and Monmouth County (N.J.).

More than 900 junior and professional lifeguards from across the country gathered on the Virginia Beach oceanfront this past week for the event sponsored by Jersey Mike’s.

It was the 29th time LA County won the competition in the past 31 years. The group finished with a total of 1244.252 points.

Monmouth recorded 832.002 points, while Virginia Beach put up a total of 301.754 points.

“The Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association was honored to host this inspiring group of life savers and elite athletes for the last four days and we cannot wait for them to return in 2019,” Tom Gill, President of the VBLA, said in a press release.

The competition will indeed return to Virginia Beach next summer.