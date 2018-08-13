Virginia Beach gas prices continue to decrease

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gas prices declined by 2.2 cents per gallon this past week in Virginia Beach, according to Gas Buddy.

The average price across across the resort city is $2.61 per gallon.

The 2.2 cent decrease is much higher than the national average of a 1.1-cent decline.

Even with the lowering, gas prices are still 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, but 2.4 cents lower than last month.

Maryland gas prices are higher than Virginia Beach ($2.82), while Richmond’s prices are just a bit lower at $2.58 per gallon.