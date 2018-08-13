Unique paintball battle kicks off in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - On Monday, a group of 20 quadriplegics and paraplegics in wheelchairs will battle head-to-head on the paintball field for the first time ever.

The fearless attitudes and adventurous wheels will face off for glory.

Paintball does not discriminate, but rather it just leaves a little paint!

Date: Monday, August 13

Where: Fox Brothers Paintball Park, 2968 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, 23453

Groups: 12 males and 8 females consisting of 16 paraplegics and 4 quadriplegics

To learn more call 703-795-5711.