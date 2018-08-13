U.S. Marshals searching for Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Daryl Lamont Asbury, 26, is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshals for pretrial release violation.

Asbury was previously released on bond after being arrested on federal bank fraud charges in the Norfolk Division of the Eastern District of Virginia, according to court records.

He had multiple warrants issued for his arrest after missing several court dates back in July.

Asbury’s last known residence was in the 100 block of North Fern Avenue in Henrico. He also has ties to the Arundel Mills area of Maryland.

A reward of $500 is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest. Please call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or submit a web tip here.