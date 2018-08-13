‘Skins scoop: Redskins’ link to pink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins and Zeta Tau Alpha hosted a launch party Monday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center to announce elements of this year’s 20th anniversary of the ZTA THINK-PINK!® campaign.

Twenty years ago, Tanya Snyder, wife of team owner Dan Snyder, helped introduce the THINK-PINK!® campaign to the NFL by passing out 8,000 handmade pink ribbons at FedExField to remind fans that early detection saves lives. This gesture gained exposure and was later adopted by the NFL, which launched a pink movement each October throughout the league and across the nation. What started at FedExField has resulted in 8.5 million pink ribbons pinned and millions of lives touched to date. The Redskins will continue to raise awareness and education through this year’s commemorative campaign, also designed to remind fans that there is still work to be done in the fight against Breast Cancer.

“When the Redskins and ZTA handed out the first pink ribbons 20 years ago, we never could have imagined the impact that we would have and the millions of lives we have touched,” said Tanya Snyder, ZTA THINK-PINK!® ambassador. “To see this come full circle and to now have the potential through social media to touch even millions more is truly inspirational. We are more motivated now than ever to get individuals talking about breast cancer and creating awareness for the power of early detection in its ability to save lives.”

"Anytime we can be a motivation to somebody in a struggle or a family fighting - it becomes about more than football for us," explained Redskins rookie receiver Trey Quinn - who, like every Redskins player, wore jerseys with pink accents during Monday's training camp workout.

"Mrs. Snyder’s, you know, she’s the founder of it and this is a very serious charity for us and something that we take a big part in and that’ll never change as long as we’re here," head coach Jay Gruden said. "So, totally respect that we’re all in as far as that charity’s concerned and we’re proud to be part of it."

FedExField will be lit up pink throughout the month of October, and the annual Redskins Breast Cancer Awareness game presented by the Inova Schar Cancer Institute will be played at FedExField on Sunday, Oct. 14 vs. the Carolina Panthers. New gameday elements include a Think Pink suite, pink towels on each seat at the stadium, an on-field ceremony, pink endzones and a BCA uniform element. Additional BCA activations for Oct. 21 vs. the Dallas Cowboys are to be determined. The Redskins will also host its annual All-Star Survivors Celebration at Redskins Park on Tuesday, Oct. 16 following the opportunity to attend the BCA game on Oct. 14.

Throughout the month of October, fans can join the Washington Redskins in further promoting breast cancer awareness by purchasing a limited-edition Redskins Fight Breast Cancer T-shirt online or on gameday. Net proceeds will benefit the ZTA Foundation and the Brem Foundation, which is dedicated to educating women about risk factors and screening options and providing access to critical diagnostic tests for uninsured women.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.redskins.com/thinkpink once live online to stay in the loop. This digital hub will be dedicated to educating NFL fans across the country on the history of ZTA THINK-PINK!® and will be the home of the campaign, which will include a social gallery.