Redskins Training Camp – Day 19

RICHMOND, Va. – Day two or round two of joint practices?

For the second of three straight days, the Redskins and Jets will practice with and against one another. The teams will take the field at 9:45 a.m. for their lone practice of the day.

If Monday’s practice is anything like Sunday’s, fans will want to bring a helmet for themselves.

Tempers flared during Sunday’s practice, resulting in a huge brawl that spilled over into the fan viewing area.

“It was a cheap shot,” that caused the skirmish, Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams said. “We reacted how we reacted and then kept practicing.”

