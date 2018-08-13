Redskins players say cheap shot from Jets’ Trumaine Johnson sparked camp fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - During a portion of practice closed to television cameras Sunday at training camp, multiple cell phone cameras catch a fight between Redskins offensive players and Jets defenders while the two squads worked team vs. team on day of joint practices at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

A downpour abruptly ended practice, but the rain does not extinguish the tempers that had flared and caused multiple skirmishes during the workout. Redskins players point-out one member of the Jets, cornerback Trumaine Johnson - number 22, as the instigator.

“It was a cheap shot," Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams said. "We reacted how we reacted and then kept practicing."

“I just heard [number] 22 was doing a lot of shady stuff," linebacker Zach Brown explained. "It’s a practice, practice – it’s not a game. Certain players just have to know it’s just practice."

News 3 attempted to interview Johnson for his side of the story, but the request was denied by a Jets official. Redskins players, however, had plenty to say.

"It sucks to see that because those guys want to get work in," Washington cornerback Josh Norman said of the scuffles. I don't know much about the Jets so I don't want to comment on them."

"At one point, I think it was every three plays – coaches trying to break up fights," running back Chris Thompson noted. "That way, we’re not getting each other better – we’re just out here to be out here."

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis said, in his 13th NFL season, said he's never seen fight-after-fight-after fight like Sunday's. practice featured. "We can’t control what the Jets are doing," Davis admitted. "They have to be on the same wavelength when it comes to practicing smart. If not, someone from our side will respond and it could get out of control."

The Jets and Redskins are scheduled to practice together Monday and Tuesday before facing-off in a preseason game Thursday at FedEx Field.