Officials advise Norfolk residents on flooded roads after weekend washout

NORFOLK, Va. - Emergency management in the city of Norfolk is once again reminding drivers 'turn around, don't drown.'

After a massive amount of rain fell during a short span on Saturday, multiple intersections and underpasses had standing water or large puddles.

Several vehicles were disabled on these flooded streets and emergency officials caution drivers to never drive through water in the road.

Often times drivers do not know how deep the water is and a little more than a foot can cause significant damage to your vehicle. Not to mention, littered vehicles in the roadway causes a public safety concern when first responders need to pass through for emergencies.

Norfolk Emergency Operations Center reminds residents to stay informed.

Download the News 3 app, or sign up for alerts from the city so you know when weather is expected and what areas are seeing the effects.