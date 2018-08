NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 9 p.m.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Olney Road.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.