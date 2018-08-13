Newport News man arrested for death threat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman filed a report in reference to her husband and his friend getting into an argument on August 6.

According to police, her husband grabbed a firearm and struck the other individual in the face during the altercation.

The man then allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the household before he discharged his firearm.

32-year-old Antonio Lee of Alan Drive was arrested and charged with Maliciously Shoot/Throw in Occupied Building, Grand Larceny of Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Reckless Handling of Firearm, and Child Abuse/Neglect: Reckless Disregard for Life X3 on August 10.