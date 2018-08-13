Newport News car wash owner needs help finding people in video caught crashing into building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The owner of a Newport News car wash needs the community’s help to find two of his customers.

On Saturday, surveillance cameras from Harpersville Car Wash, a self-serve car wash in Newport News, captured a vehicle driving straight into a wall of the business.

From the surveillance video, it appears that the person in the driver’s seat lost control of the car and drove into a wall of the business while another person stood outside of the car.

The person outside of the car then took the keys from the driver, backs the car up and proceeds to wash their car.

The owner, Brandon De Le Garza, says the customers never alerted him to the damage. He found out about the situation from a friend who saw the aftermath.

The damage is so extensive two car wash bays are now closed.

De Le Garza says it will cost almost $5,000 to have the wall fixed.

He is hoping that someone will recognize the people in the video and turn them in.

The car in the video is a black Kia SUV and there should be substantial front end damage to it.