Navy investigates after death of Sailor at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Sailor died at Naval Station Norfolk on August 10, the Navy reported.

22-year-old Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Joshua Johnson was assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the Johnson’s death, however, there are no initial indications of foul play, they said.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Petty Officer Johnson during this extremely difficult time.” said Capt. Jody Grady, Commander, NCTAMS LANT. “Although he is no longer with us, he will not be forgotten.”

Johnson was a native of Orange Park, Florida and enlisted in the Navy in June 2015. He reported to Basic Training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill. After graduating from initial training, he attended Information Systems Technician “A” School from August 2015 to January 2016.

After successful completion of IT “A” School, Johnson reported to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic in Norfolk in January 2016 where he worked in Operation’s Transport Division as a Satellite Management Center Technician and was advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class in December 2016, according to the Navy.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss, and so I would ask for your thoughts, prayers and support for NCTAMS LANT, our families, and the Information Warfare community.”