Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week… Watch out for wet roads, ponding, and pockets of heavy rain for your morning commute. We will see our most widespread rain for the day early this morning. Rain will become more scattered through mid-morning. More showers and storms will fire up later this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours as the biggest threat. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with lower rain chances. An isolated shower/storm is possible tomorrow afternoon but many locations will stay dry. Highs will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow.

Expect more heat and humidity for the second half of the work week. Highs will warm into the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Rain chances will be low through midweek with more sunshine. Rain chances will increase for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 13th

1955 Hurricane Connie – Affected Central, Southeastern Virginia

Tropical Update

A small, non-tropical, low pressure system located about 500 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development of this system during the next few days while it moves SSE at 10 to 15 mph over the central sub-tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

