Man wanted by Norfolk Police Department

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department and U.S. Marshals are searching for Ray Anthony Simpson, who is wanted for possessing a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

In addition to that, he is wanted for making threats of death or bodily injury in connection with a June 2 incident.

According to authorities, Simpson, 30, was last known to reside in the 300 block of Nicholson Street in Norfolk. He may have fled to his native New York.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip on the Norfolk Crime Line, via the mobile app, or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

U.S. Marshals can be reached at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).