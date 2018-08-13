Man arrested for stabbing at Virginia Beach bus stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed at a Virginia Beach bus stop early Monday morning.

Virginia Beach Police said that officers were flagged down around 2:20 a.m. about two people fighting at a bus stop on the corner of 19th Street and Arctic Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers immediately provided first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was later transported to a local hospital.

Officials say=id he is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 57-year-old Alvin Theothius Smith for one count of aggravated malicious wounding.