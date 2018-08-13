Local Music Spotlight with The Storyweavers on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - The Storyweavers perform all original Americana, folk, blues music and have a faithful following of folks who have dubbed themselves 'the weavers.' The group will release its first full-length album “Fallen Sparrow” as part of the Hampton History Museum’s monthly music series on Wednesday, August 15, 6-8 pm (www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org).

The Storyweavers includes Sheela Fortner, Linda Gale Poole and Beth Whyle, and also features Deaf Performance Artist Jennifer McLaughlin. Learn more about the band at @thestoryweaversva.