Haircuts raise money for Chesapeake woman battling breast cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An event was held for Paula Gillikin Stone on Sunday.

The Chesapeake woman battling breast cancer had money raised for her at the event through haircuts offered at a local salon.

The Cut-A-Thon was held at Salon Fusion on Kempsville Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to event coordinators.

Stone and her family also hope to spread awareness that breast cancer can strike at any age, and that women need to start getting mammograms at an earlier age than 40.

Another event will be held on September 15 for Stone by 757 Auto Events.