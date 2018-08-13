Getting ready for SEAL Team Season 2 with AJ Buckley on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - AJ Buckley stars in SEAL Team as ‘Sonny Quinn,’ an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still contends with self-destructive tendencies. We talk with the actor about the show as season one comes out on DVD and season two is set to premiere October 3rd on CBS.
