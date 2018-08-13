× First Warning Forecast: 90s And Sunshine

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a rain start to our Monday morning we are looking much better but still have a chance for more showers and storms. We have a 40% chance of rain through the rest of the day and into the evening. We are are not expecting severe weather but we could still get some heavy downpours and gusty winds in some of the stronger thunderstorms. With the extra cloud cover and showers temperatures will stay on the cooler side on reaching the mid 80s.



Tomorrow we will start the day off dry but there is the chance you will have to deal with some patchy fog for your morning commute. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with lower rain chances. An isolated shower/storm is possible tomorrow afternoon but most locations will stay dry. Highs will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow.

Expect more heat and humidity for the second half of the work week. Highs will warm into the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Rain chances will be low through midweek with more sunshine. Thursday is looking like the hottest day of the week with a high of 93 and rain chances sticking to 10%. Rain chances will increase for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 13th

1955 Hurricane Connie – Affected Central, Southeastern Virginia

Tropical Update

A non-tropical broad area of low pressure is located a little more than 600 miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Conditions could become somewhat favorable for subtropical or tropical development during the next 2 or 3 days, and if formation occurs, the system should move toward the NE over the

north Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

