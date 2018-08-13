First NFL training camp is unfor-Jet-able experience for Hampton’s Cannon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Trenton Cannon is thinking big without forgetting about the small things.

Cannon, the Hampton native (Kecoughtan High School), is one of only four players from NCAA Division II to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. Monday, as he and his teammates train with the Washington Redskins at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center - just 27 miles from his college campus, Cannon says he's hoping to light a spark for his future, and that of others.

"There are younger guys that look up to me," Cannon explained after Monday's practice. "They're going to go play at small schools, Division II or Division III schools, and they can look at me and say ‘He did it’. All you have to do is put in the work and it will happen eventually."

Cannon started his collegiate career at Shepherd University in West Virginia. After expressing a desire to transfer to a school closer to home, the running back chose Virginia State (Division II) over Norfolk State (FCS/Division I-AA) due to the fact he would not be forced to sit-out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. However, the Trojans were unable to guarantee him a scholarship - or even a spot on the team.

In three seasons at VSU, Cannon broke the school's all-time rushing record. The Jets selected him in the sixth round (204th pick) of the 2018 NFL Draft.