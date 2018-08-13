Congressman Bobby Scott holds town hall meeting in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - In a packed room of about 100 hundred people, many lined up for questions regarding different topics they had issues with, other than Monday night's planned discussion of the Affordable Care Act.

"Earlier today, I read an article about Trump's nominee of the Supreme Court and reading through it I felt like throwing up in the car I was so angry," says Cassie Brown.

Although Congressman Scott started off the town hall meeting with updates on the Affordable Care Act, he said meeting together with the community and listening to constituents is vital.

"We've had several town halls and we're having others and I think it's important that people have an opportunity to question their elected officials," says Congressman Scott.

While on stage at the podium before he took any questions, Congressman Scott said before the ACA, Health Care cost increases were out of control and policies didn't cover all they needed to cover. Scott also said after the ACA passed there was a significant drop of uninsured people.

Congressman Scott also said Medicaid has been extended to 400,000 Virginians, which has brought billions of dollars back into the Commonwealth. He says it has also created more jobs.

But, some people in the crowd Monday night still have concerns that need to be met.

"What I was asking of Representative Scott today is as a champion of anti-poverty programs to protecting low to moderate-income families and individuals is that he will continue to see that the two will come together to preserve the SNAP program," says Pamela Covington.

The next town hall meeting will be held Tuesday evening at the Camelot Community Center in Chesapeake.