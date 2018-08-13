Charges certified to grand jury for Hampton man, allegedly killed girlfriend’s father

HAMPTON, Va. – A 24-year-old suspect, Miquel Johnston, had the charges against him certified to grand jury on Monday.

Johnston faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and occupied building: malicious shooting/throwing, for allegedly killing 61-year-old Lawerance Fuller, who was also the dad of Johnston’s girlfriend.

According to court documents, Lawrence was inside his daughter’s apartment with Johnston when the shooting occurred in May 2018.

They say at some point, the discussion became an argument and Johnston is accused of pointing a handgun at Lawrence and shooting.

A neighbor said the suspect and his girlfriend had been living at the apartment complex for a few months and that he had never seen the woman’s father before, but he is sad he is gone.

News 3 went to an address listed for Fuller, but a woman outside the house was not interested in speaking with us.

Related link:

61-year-old man recalls how he tried to save Hampton shooting victim