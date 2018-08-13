Celebrate Save the Bay Family Day September 9

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation will be hosting the second annual Save the Bay Family Day on September 9 at the CBF’s Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach.

The free event includes a scavenger hunt, face painting, the opportunity to meet Mermaid Ariana and more!

Event hours are 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A live bug display and touch tank of live fish and critters from the Lynnhaven River will be on display as well.

For adults, the one-of-a-kind beer by Pleasure House Brewing made from Brock Center rainwater, Rain Barrel: A Bay Saver’s Brew, will be available.

“It was amazing how our first Save the Bay Family Day brought the community together to celebrate 50 years of saving the Bay last year. More than 1,300 people had a blast at Pleasure House Point on land and water,” CBF Brock Center Coordinator Erica Park said in a press release.

The CBF’s Brock Environmental Center is located at 3663 Marlin Bay Drive in Virginia Beach.