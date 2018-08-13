Yorktown woman accused of hitting ex boyfriend with vehicle after bad breakup

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to the 900 block of Harpersville Road in reference to a past domestic on August 2.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, a 20-year-old man, who stated he had gotten into a verbal altercation with his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Treshima Murphy, which resulted in him sustaining multiple injuries.

The victim said he met with the woman at a 7-Eleven, then the two of them continued traveling on Warwick Boulevard where he claimed he told her that he no longer wanted to date her.

The suspect then scratched, struck and spit on him. She also reached for a tazer and allegedly threatened to shoot him with it.

After exiting the vehicle, the victim reported he was struck with her car, forcing him on her hood yelling for her to stop.

The victim was later dragged for a short distance by the vehicle. He suffered several abrasions from the incident, police said.

Murphy was charged with Malicious Wounding and Assault.