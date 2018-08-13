A creamsicle float and a famous chef’s birthday on Coast Live

Posted 4:59 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, August 13, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our friend Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton (www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com) shows us how to make a fun refreshing adult creamsicle float and helps us find someplace to celebrate Julia Child's Birthday.     