Virginia Beach Uber driver spreads inspiration to riders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There are hundreds of thousands of Uber drivers in the U.S. – including in Virginia – and if you ever need a ride in Virginia Beach ,you might luck out and get Nicole Henley. She’s been driving for the company for four months now.

But when you get in her car, you might notice colors of the rainbow on the dashboard and in the backseat.

“I have a little thing I call ‘Pick a Color.’ I have a little box with a whole bunch of handwritten, uplifting, encouraging motivational sayings and it’s a hit,” says Henley.

Inspirational messages from all types of different writers like Maya Angelou, Les Brown and even Winnie the Pooh. It’s a game she likes to play – only if her customers notice it. Once they shake up the box, they get to take and keep the color they pull.

Nicole says she got the idea one day when she was listening to the radio station KLove.

“There’s been a lot of school shootings this year. They shared a story with one young man who actually came and put a positive note on every single student’s locker, whether he knew them or not. So when they came to school, they would have a little encouraging, uplifting word,” says Henley.

Inspired herself, she decided to inspire others. Nicole says she’s getting just as much as the customers who choose to pick a color.

“No matter where you are in life, no matter what type of job you do, we can always do something to brighten someone’s day, because there’s a lot of hurt in this world,” says Henley.

Little messages that really do go a long way, and that’s one colorful Uber review you can always keep for the road.