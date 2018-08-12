‘Skins scoop: Zach Brown is a big fan of Hampton University football coach Robert Prunty

RICHMOND, Va. – As the saying goes, football has a way of bringing things full circle. It will take you places you’ve never been, and introduce you to people you’ve never known.

For Redskins linebacker Zach Brown, one of his stops came at Hargrave Military Academy, before starring at North Carolina.

His coach at the time? Robert Prunty, the new head football coach at Hampton University. “Don’t get in trouble, be about football, and get your grades? He’ll let you be you on the field!” Brown told News 3 in a sit-down interview.

“If you like to talk a lot, go ahead and talk a lot. He’s a real players coach, he takes care of you body-wise too.”

Prunty was the head man at Hargrave from 2002-09, coaching Brown for a season before he headed to Chapel Hill. Brown says along with emphasizing the importance of keeping your body healthy, Prunty was all about the wins.

“He’s about ball. He doesn’t care if it’s a DI school, a DII school, winning. That’s all he’s about.”

Prunty was tabbed as the new head football coach at Hampton in December after spending a season at East Carolina.