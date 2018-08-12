Six injured in Southampton Co. vehicle crash, four helicopters respond

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. — Four helicopters responded to a Southampton County vehicle crash where six people were injured and one had to be extricated from one of the two vehicles involved.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the details of the crash in a Facebook post, adding that the crash was in the Southampton Parkway area near Popes Station Road. The official time of the crash Saturday is unclear.

The helicopters that responded reportedly used Southampton High School as the landing zone for the crash. The severity of the injuries to the people involved is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

