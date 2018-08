PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are looking for a suspect who robbed a Hot Zone in the city around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Facebook post from police, the robbery was at the Hot Zone at 2616 Airline Boulevard.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you know the suspect’s identity, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or send your tip through the P3 Tips app.

Video of suspect below: