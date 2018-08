NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Hugo Street early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 3:13 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire coming through a window at the back of the house. It then extended to the attic.

The fire was called under control at 4:30 a.m. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

