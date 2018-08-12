‘Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE!’ coming to Norfolk in October

NORFOLK, Va. – Cult classic “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is hitting the road!

The long-running comedy show will bring its 30th anniversary live tour to Norfolk’s Harrison Opera House on Tuesday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Original host and show creator Joel Hodgson will jump back into his red jumpsuit as Joel Robinson for the first time in 25 years. Hodgson, along with new host Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) and the Bots, will bring new movies and new sketches to stages across the U.S. this fall.

The show will include everything fans have come to expect from an MST3K experience: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots and silly sketches – all with Joel and Jonah riffing side-by-side for the very first time!

Thanks to a successful and record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, the newest season of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” began on April 14, 2017 exclusively on Netflix. The streaming giant announced it was renewing the series, of which the second season will air “in the not-too-distant future.”

Tickets start at $37.50.

