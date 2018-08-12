× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms to start the work week

Currently tracking a line of showers and storms moving eastward. We are dealing with mainly rain with a few embedded thunderstorms since we have lost a lot of the heat of the day. We will continue with some scattered showers and storms overnight. The main threat with these storms will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some localized flooding is possible in urban areas. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 70s overnight.

More showers and storms to start the work week, but it won’t be a complete washout. A slight chance in the morning for a few isolated showers with some scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will again be an issue with any storms that form.

Most areas will stay dry on Tuesday as most of the moisture moves east of us. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday keeping our weather nice and dry. It will be warmer with highs near 90 and heat index values in the mid 90s. Hot and humid weather will persist into Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like 102 degrees with the humidity. Shower and storm chances return Friday afternoon with highs in the low 90.s Just a 30 percent chance, so it will not be a washout.

A bit cooler over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. The weather is looking a little uncertain. Just keeping a slight 30 percent chance for some showers and storms mainly in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S around 5mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. Mainly in the afternoon (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A small, non-tropical, low pressure system located about 500 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit significant development during the next few days while the system moves south-southeastward at 10 to 15 mph over the central sub-tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low (30%)

