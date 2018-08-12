Big news for drivers on the peninsula, last phase of I-64 widening project starts today

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The third and last phase of the Interstate-64 widening project started Sunday in York County.

If you’ve ever driven on the peninsula and gotten stuck in traffic, then you’ve probably been closely watching progress on this project.

It will help decrease congestion, improve reliability and travel choices.

There will be an eight-mile-long construction area between Newman Road and Marquis Parkway for the next several months.

A few drivers told News 3’s Aleah Hordges they’re looking forward to it being completed.

“We definitely hit a lot of construction and then you’ll see the traffic kind of like slows down and comes to a halt which kind of puts like maybe an hour on your trip,” said Jonee Green, who’s driving from Maryland.

Local driver Lorraine Aaron said, “Last week I had to wait like an hour and I was late for work.”

An additional travel lane and shoulder lane will be added in each direction. There will also be hot lanes added to the 21-mile long stretch on I-64.

The first phase started in Newport News between Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road that ended in December 2017.

The second and third phase stretches into James City County and York County.

It’s a multimillion dollar project soon to help all travelers in the near future.

Until then, some local drivers mentioned they’re avoiding the chaos to get from point A to point B.

The entire project should be completed by 2021. Click here to learn more.